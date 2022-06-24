Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,297.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.87 or 0.05685592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00027217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00264750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00598091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00561674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00077703 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

