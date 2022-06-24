Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $323.97 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $45.29 or 0.00212928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and $105.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,152,889 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.