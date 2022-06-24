Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

NYSE COMP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.93. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

