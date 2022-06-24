Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 4.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 13,874,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,430,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

