Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 93,897 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,916. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

