CoinPoker Achieves Market Cap of $7.81 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $13,128.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

