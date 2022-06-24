Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

In related news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,412 shares of company stock worth $101,460 and have sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $694,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

