CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, CL King cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.35. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

