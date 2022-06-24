CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get CLP alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CLP has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.