Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $187,271.10 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 74,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

