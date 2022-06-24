Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.