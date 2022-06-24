Chromia (CHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.22 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Chromia has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $123.34 million and $32.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

