Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $655.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

