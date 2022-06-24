Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 87,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,009,052. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

