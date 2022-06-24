Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.