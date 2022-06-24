Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 29,188 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

