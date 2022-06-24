Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.27 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

