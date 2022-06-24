Charter Trust Co. Purchases 10,822 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,068. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

