Charter Trust Co. Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $7.40 on Friday, reaching $292.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938,324. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.27 and a 200-day moving average of $342.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.