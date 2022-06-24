Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,754. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

