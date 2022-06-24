Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.33.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after buying an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

