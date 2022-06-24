Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.33.
NYSE:GTLS opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after buying an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
