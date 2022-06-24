Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 60,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $971,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,504,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,740,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $849,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

PARR opened at $15.61 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 122.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 49.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 223,958 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

