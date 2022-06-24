C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.