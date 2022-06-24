Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.99 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.97%.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

