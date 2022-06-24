Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

