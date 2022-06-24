Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.64. 2,914,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,527. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

