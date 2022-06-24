Celo Market Capitalization Tops $421.84 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004468 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $421.84 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00076855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

