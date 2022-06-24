Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $36.19 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

