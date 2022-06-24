Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of ADP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

