Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.19. 43,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,253. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

