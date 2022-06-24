Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 507 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,779 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 686,085 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.19 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

