Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.