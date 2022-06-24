Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Down 3.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 29,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 37,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.