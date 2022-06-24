Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Down 3.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 29,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 37,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

