Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 107,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 333,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the first quarter worth $568,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,592 shares during the last quarter.

