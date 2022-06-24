Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 80,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 45,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

