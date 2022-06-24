Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,026. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

