Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0029

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $80,873.68 and $76,635.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.