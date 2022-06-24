BTIG Research Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $33.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.45.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $542,701. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,867,000.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.