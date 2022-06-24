Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.98. 59,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,333. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.