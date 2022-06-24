Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,118.38 ($13.70) and last traded at GBX 1,106.21 ($13.55). Approximately 3,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($13.54).

The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.81.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.