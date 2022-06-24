Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,118.38 ($13.70) and last traded at GBX 1,106.21 ($13.55). Approximately 3,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($13.54).
The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.81.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)
Featured Articles
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.