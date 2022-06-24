Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $22.38

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.