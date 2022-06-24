Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $10.90

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.