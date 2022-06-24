Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

