Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 520,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 133.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 100,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

