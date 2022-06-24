Bridge Mutual Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $962,881.91 and approximately $36,842.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00076855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

