BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Head to Head Comparison

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BRC and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 6.62 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 4.56 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRC and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 154.75%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

BRC beats Pernod Ricard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

