Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Trading 52% Higher This Week

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $54,642.55 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,342,674 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

