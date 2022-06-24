Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

