Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.