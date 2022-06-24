Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.