Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 88.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.31, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

